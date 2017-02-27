Tullow Oil drops after unveiling £607m turnaround rights issue

Barclays and JP Morgan are global coordinators of the fully underwritten deal, while Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole and Société Générale are bookrunners.The 25 for 49 deal will consist of 466.9m new shares at an offer price of 130p, a discount of 45.2% to the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.