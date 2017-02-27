Watermark
FQM prints equal biggest HY corporate bond from CEEMEA

First Quantum Minerals raised $2.2bn for refinancing purposes on Thursday, in what was said to be the biggest corporate high yield bond issue from the CEEMEA region ever - though it was the same size as a VimpelCom deal in 2011.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 02:00 PM

FQM is a Canadian mining company with operations in Africa and other emerging markets. Of its revenues, 60% come from Zambia.

The deal was led by Barclays, BNP Paribas and JP Morganwith CommerzbankCrédit AgricoleCredit Suisse, ING, RBC Capital Markets and Société Générale as joint bookrunners. Natixis, Nedbank and ...

