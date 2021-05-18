All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Zambia

    Ethiopia bonds tumble after further downgrade as Africa debt relief still in question
    Mariam Meskin, May 18, 2021
    Ethiopia has been hit with another downgrade by Moody’s, as a lack of clarity over its request to use the G20 Common Framework for debt restructuring clouds its market prospects. The outlook for sub-Saharan African financing remains rocky, as criticisms linger over the funding on offer.
    Investor relief as Zambia makes progress with IMF
    Mariam Meskin, May 11, 2021
    The IMF and Zambia have reached a "broad agreement" on a reform agenda for Africa’s first sovereign defaulter of the pandemic era. That will serve as a prelude to securing a new credit facility from the Fund and pleased investors, who noted that Zambia's bonds have made gains in recent weeks.
    SDRs: better late than never
    Mariam Meskin, April 08, 2021
    The announcement this week that the IMF is on its way to issuing a further $650bn of special drawing rights, providing central banks with extra foreign currency liquidity, should not be criticised for being too little, too late. It marks a much needed return to multilateralism, something that the developing world will benefit from.
    Zambia-IMF talks resume as defaulted sov continues on path to financial stability
    Mariam Meskin, March 26, 2021
    Zambia and the IMF will resume negotiations on an extended credit facility package, having missed the first deadline.
    'Everything else is secondary' to debt transparency as Zambia-IMF talks extended
    Mariam Meskin, March 05, 2021
    The IMF and Zambia will continue their negotiations about a package to put the country on a path to financial stability, the Fund said on Thursday, after the deadline for initial talks had passed the day before with no deal agreed. But market participants are still demanding more transparency over the defaulted sovereign's external debts.
    Ivory Coast opens euro tap as Africa risk questioned
    Mariam Meskin, February 08, 2021
    The Ivory Coast sought to raise some extra euro cash by tapping bonds in euros on Monday but, with two African sovereigns requesting debt restructuring support from the G20 over the last week, some market participants have begun to question the continent's borrowers.
    Zambia joins Ethiopia to request use of G20 debt framework
    Mariam Meskin, February 05, 2021
    Zambia, which months ago became Africa’s first sovereign default since the pandemic started, has requested debt treatment under the G20’s Common Framework. That makes it the third African sovereign to request restructuring support under the guidelines, which were first announced in November.
    Tough times await defaulted Zambia
    Mariam Meskin, November 16, 2020
    Zambia has become Africa’s first sovereign to default since the coronavirus started, after it failed to make payments on its Eurobonds. The heavily indebted country now faces a rocky path to debt restructuring, market sources said.
    Zambia headed for default with bondholders set to reject deferral request
    Mariam Meskin, November 05, 2020
    Zambia is headed for a default next week, as GlobalCapital understands the bondholder committee responsible for 40% of the sovereign Eurobonds will reject the deferral request in a vote next week.
    Zambia pleads for debt standstill in ‘disappointing’ call, promises IMF engagement
    Mariam Meskin, September 29, 2020
    Zambia, which is asking to defer upcoming coupon payments as it seeks to restructure its debt, laid out a time frame for discussions with bondholders this week. But investors were disappointed with the lack of clarity and detail from an investor call with finance minister Bwalya N’gandu this week.
    Bondholders split on Zambia debt breather
    Mariam Meskin, September 24, 2020
    Zambia’s request to defer payment on $3bn of its Eurobonds is the first potential default by an African government during the coronavirus crisis. The process has been poorly managed, say sources close to the matter, throwing into doubt Zambia's chances of winning leniency, the vital first step to avoiding a messy hard default. Mariam Meskin reports.
    Zambia on track for default with investors set to concede
    Mariam Meskin, September 24, 2020
    Zambia has requested to defer payments on $3bn of its dollar Eurobonds, in what could be the first default by an African sovereign during the coronavirus crisis. Bondholders said they were resigning themselves to accepting the deferral request.
