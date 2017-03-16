Watermark
Go to Asia edition

US readies for war on regulation with new CFTC boss

US President Donald Trump’s administration this week showed it was ready to release its hounds on the post-crisis global regulatory ecosystem, as its nominee to run the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) bared his teeth at “excessive regulation”, showing that all the talk of tearing up the rules may soon turn towards action. Costas Mourselas reports.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 16 Mar 2017

The CFTC’s acting chairman, J Christopher Giancarlo, got his teeth into the regime of his predecessor in a landmark speech that marks a step away from policies that some observers have called “overly prescriptive”.

The remarks were delivered at the 42nd Annual International Futures Industry Conference on Wednesday, the day ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,650.87 23 11.13%
2 Deutsche Bank 8,169.49 17 8.53%
3 HSBC 6,243.46 23 6.52%
4 Citi 4,355.35 13 4.55%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,273.37 17 4.46%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 4,295.97 21 9.84%
2 UBS 3,742.72 17 8.57%
3 Goldman Sachs 3,027.84 14 6.93%
4 JPMorgan 2,805.21 14 6.42%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,558.40 20 5.86%