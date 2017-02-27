Watermark
World Bank attracts rich mix with Kanga tap

World Bank proved its popularity in the Australian dollar bond market on Tuesday, selling a combination of medium and long dated debt for A$800m ($605.4m) to a wide variety of investors.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 05:00 PM

Leads Nomura,RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities opened books on Monday for taps of World Bank’s 2.8% January 2022 and 3% October 2026 bonds.

The leads priced the five year tap in line with guidance at 35bp over mid-swaps, at the starting size of A$400m.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 7,600.15 10 9.64%
2 BNP Paribas 7,030.12 9 8.92%
3 Citi 6,397.23 7 8.11%
4 JPMorgan 6,149.43 8 7.80%
5 HSBC 5,782.53 9 7.33%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 13,983.25 38 11.62%
2 Citi 12,835.76 34 10.66%
3 TD Securities Inc 9,199.65 20 7.64%
4 HSBC 8,885.36 22 7.38%
5 Deutsche Bank 7,825.80 21 6.50%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 16,566.61 33 9.78%
2 JPMorgan 14,128.94 27 8.34%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,288.23 26 7.26%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 11,879.83 26 7.02%
5 HSBC 11,124.72 31 6.57%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 33,561.40 143 8.59%
2 Citi 28,071.02 97 7.18%
3 Barclays 27,149.68 62 6.95%
4 HSBC 24,052.21 82 6.16%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,972.67 68 5.62%