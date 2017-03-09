Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ISDA basis persists despite cooling on political risk

We noted last month that credit markets are still sensitive to political polls, despite doubts about their accuracy, writes Gavan Nolan.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 09 Mar 2017
In particular, sovereign CDS in Western Europe responded to polls showing National Front leader Marine Le Pen surging ahead in the race to become France’s next president. Le Pen has stated that she is in favour of leaving the EU under its current framework, so it was no ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 62,591.98 254 8.02%
2 Citi 61,005.69 220 7.81%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 58,608.72 174 7.51%
4 Barclays 54,439.39 163 6.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 46,279.46 130 5.93%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 7,941.87 15 9.47%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 5,986.09 20 7.14%
3 HSBC 5,396.87 19 6.43%
4 Citi 4,355.35 13 5.19%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,132.41 16 4.93%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 3,931.75 17 9.58%
2 UBS 3,133.77 13 7.63%
3 Goldman Sachs 2,959.22 13 7.21%
4 JPMorgan 2,765.72 13 6.74%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,484.83 18 6.05%