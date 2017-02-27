Watermark
Croatia revives Eurobond after political turmoil

Republic of Croatia has picked four banks to revive a euro benchmark deal it was forced to delay last year after anti-government protests in Zagreb in the early summer.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 01:00 PM


The Ba2/BB/BB rated sovereign has named the same banks to arrange the new deal - CitiHSBCMorgan Stanley and UniCredit. The sovereign held investor calls on Thursday and will meet investors in London on Friday.

The deal is expected as early as next week, according to leads. Croatia has ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Feb 2017
1 Citi 11,827.73 42 11.35%
2 JPMorgan 10,912.43 46 10.47%
3 HSBC 9,085.71 48 8.72%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,330.99 26 6.07%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 4,909.89 33 4.71%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 Citi 5,197.81 11 16.56%
2 JPMorgan 3,547.35 13 11.30%
3 HSBC 3,337.97 5 10.63%
4 Deutsche Bank 2,957.20 4 9.42%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,301.31 6 7.33%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 4,457.32 19 12.49%
2 Citi 4,324.77 13 12.12%
3 HSBC 2,682.29 16 7.52%
4 BNP Paribas 2,076.98 7 5.82%
5 Deutsche Bank 2,074.75 7 5.81%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 390.53 2 14.54%
2 Raiffeisen Bank International AG 206.29 2 7.68%
2 ING 206.29 2 7.68%
2 Citi 206.29 2 7.68%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 140.53 1 5.23%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Mar 2017
1 AXIS Bank 1,318.15 23 14.27%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 1,079.75 29 11.69%
3 ICICI Bank 773.60 21 8.37%
4 Citi 601.55 5 6.51%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 591.66 6 6.41%