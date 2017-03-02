Guorui Properties, Kangde Xin ready debuts

Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley have been appointed joint global co-ordinators to work on Guorui’s senior notes. The two will also be the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners alongside BOC International, China Merchants Securities (HK), Haitong International and VTB Capital.The leads will take the Chinese ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.