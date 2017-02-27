EEX Group to acquire Nodal Exchange

EEX Group is using the take-over as a start in expanding its geographical trading presence away from Europe, and has suggested that other acquisitions may be possible.Peter Reitz, Chief Executive Officer of EEX said of the take-over: “EEX Group has enjoyed continued growth in the last ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.