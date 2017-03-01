Watermark
Go to Asia edition

BIS guides regulators on UTI rules

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has published a technical guidance document aimed at regulatory authorities to enable them to set rules on assigning uniform global Unique Transaction Identifiers (UTIs) to over-the-counter derivatives transactions.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 01 Mar 2017
The 25-page document entitled 'Harmonisation of the Unique Transaction Identifier' has been jointly prepared by the BIS Commitee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) and the International Organisation of Securities Commisions (IOSCO) in order to clarify guidance for regulatory authorities as to what derivative contracts require ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 62,591.98 254 8.02%
2 Citi 61,005.69 220 7.81%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 58,608.72 174 7.51%
4 Barclays 54,439.39 163 6.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 46,279.46 130 5.93%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 7,831.05 13 10.55%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,853.41 16 6.54%
3 Citi 4,292.28 12 5.78%
4 Commerzbank Group 3,898.79 8 5.25%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,878.26 13 5.22%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 2,816.24 11 7.70%
2 Morgan Stanley 2,484.83 18 6.79%
3 UBS 2,358.75 12 6.45%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,357.02 11 6.44%
5 Deutsche Bank 2,213.22 13 6.05%