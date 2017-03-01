BIS guides regulators on UTI rules
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has published a technical guidance document aimed at regulatory authorities to enable them to set rules on assigning uniform global Unique Transaction Identifiers (UTIs) to over-the-counter derivatives transactions.
The 25-page document entitled 'Harmonisation of the Unique Transaction Identifier' has been jointly prepared by the BIS Commitee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) and the International Organisation of Securities Commisions (IOSCO) in order to clarify guidance for regulatory authorities as to what derivative contracts require
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.