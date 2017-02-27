Traiana releases swaps service

Accessible through Traiana’s Harmony Network, Swaps Centre is a paid service that allows clients to view and accept equity swap confirmation and payment terms electronically. Users can also access the original documentation for the product online.The director of securities strategy at Traiana, Laura Craft, said: “The service ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.