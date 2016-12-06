Nasdaq Dubai Futures Exchange announces third market maker

Al Ramz Capital, which already operate as one of the biggest brokers on the exchange, will become the third market maker on the Nasdaq Dubai equity futures market, joining SHUAA Capital and the National Bank of Dubai.Al Ramz Capital, which was established in Abu Dhabi in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.