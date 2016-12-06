Watermark
AxiomSL hires for Australian growth

AxiomSL, the regulatory reporting, data and risk management platform solution provider and consultancy, has hired Andrew Wood as the company’s country manager for Australia.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 05:45 PM

Wood is based in Sydney and in his new role will be responsible for expanding the Asia Pacific footprint of AxiomSL and growing the firm's Australian client base.

Previously Wood was a senior project manager in the technology and operational risk area for Macquarie Bank. He has ...

