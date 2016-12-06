Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EDF rights issue on track, coming soon

Electricité de France confirmed today that its rights issue was on track to be launched this quarter, as it revealed its 2016 full year results and said its turnround was going to plan.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 06:15 PM

The French electricity company, whose generation is primarily nuclear, decided last year to raise €4bn to strengthen its balance sheet, as it copes with heavy investment needs and the squeeze of low electricity prices.

As GlobalCapitalreported last June, 16 banks are underwriting the deal, although €3bn ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Feb 2017
1 Citi 50,935.26 170 8.35%
2 JPMorgan 48,388.35 180 7.93%
3 Barclays 45,360.02 127 7.44%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,171.29 114 7.08%
5 Goldman Sachs 34,316.63 92 5.63%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 3,910.02 6 7.75%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,021.70 7 5.99%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 2,844.86 8 5.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,732.12 7 5.41%
5 HSBC 2,697.95 9 5.35%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 1,774.56 8 9.98%
2 JPMorgan 1,456.77 11 8.19%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,450.69 9 8.16%
4 Morgan Stanley 1,420.39 12 7.99%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,235.16 9 6.95%