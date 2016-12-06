Watermark
Room to breath: CFTC grants swap dealers more time on variation margin

With just over two weeks to run before global regulation on variation margin requirements for uncleared derivatives comes into effect, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission has given US market participants a much needed reprieve.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 05:00 PM

On Monday, the CFTC announced a no-action letter that will allow swap dealers a six month grace period to comply with rules demanding that they exchange variation margin on non-cleared derivatives trades.

ISDA and other trade bodies have repeatedly warned of market disruption if the regulation’s March 1 ...

