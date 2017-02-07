Watermark
Boerse, LSE formalise LCH sale offer as Draghi emphasises ECJ

Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange Group on Tuesday announced submissions to the European Commission for the formal divestment of the latter’s Paris clearing house, LCH Clearnet SA.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 07 Feb 2017

An agreement with prospective buyer Euronext was agreed in January this year for LSEG’s sale of LCH Clearnet SA. 

But the European Commission has been conducting one strand of its review, named ‘Phase II’, into the merger since September. On Monday both merger parties submitted commitments for the sale ...

