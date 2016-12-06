Derivs exchange volumes dashed by jaunty January
Volume figures released by major derivative exchanges for the month of January show a decline over the same month last year.
Financial markets were calm throughout most of January, despite uncertainty around Donald Trump's US presidency and controversy over his first raft of executive orders. But while good for primary bond issuance pipelines, the market's complacency has not been good for exchange derivative volumes, which declined from January 2016
...
