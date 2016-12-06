TriOptima CEO resigns
Per Sjöberg, CEO of TriOptima for almost five years, has decided to leave the the derivatives post-trade services company and will be replaced by a former Goldman Sachs banker working at NEX.
Sjöberg, who joined TriOptima at its creation as an executive vice president, became CEO of the division of NEX Optimisation in May 2012. Sjöberg will continue to advise TriOptima after his departure. NEX Optimistation CEO Jenny Knox described him as “one of the great innovators in financial services,”
