Blame and begging as market bleats for margin reprieve

Weaker than expected uptake of an International Swaps and Derivatives Association protocol has left banks well behind schedule to meet the March 1 variation margin deadline and facing a “massive capacity crunch in February”, according to a report released on Wednesday.The report arrived as ISDA itself called ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.