Detsky Mir IPO covered, prices on Tuesday

The IPO of Detsky Mir, Russia's largest toy retailer, is covered. It is set to be priced on Tuesday.

  • By Aidan Gregory, Jon Hay
  • 01 Feb 2017


So far, there has been no change to the price range of Rb85 to Rb105 a share.


Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are global coordinators, Sberbank and UBS bookrunners.


Sistema, the conglomerate founded by billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov, the Russia-China Investment Fund, and Detsky Mir and Sistema’s management, are ...

