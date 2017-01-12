Philippines lights up sovereign market with $2bn deal
The Republic of the Philippines grabbed $2bn from investors Wednesday, after rolling out a new 25 year note with a tender offer for existing investors.
The Baa2/BBB/BBB- rated issuer opened books for its new 25 year notes, via joint global co-ordinators
and joint bookrunners Citi, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered and UBS, with initial price guidance in the 3.95% area, slightly wider than the
...
