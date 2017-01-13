Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Turkey and New Zealand gain EU reg equivalence

Supervisory and regulatory frameworks in Turkey and New Zealand can be regarded as equivalent to those in the European Union, according to details of a European Commission report released by the European Banking Authority.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 13 Jan 2017

The European Commission had asked the EBA to provide technical advice on the equivalence of the legal and supervisory regimes in place for credit institutions in New Zealand and Turkey.

The report was delivered to the European commission in December 2015 and on December 20 2016 the Commission ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jan 2017
1 Barclays 11,482.02 21 10.39%
2 Citi 10,888.53 16 9.85%
3 JPMorgan 10,089.67 18 9.13%
4 HSBC 8,330.90 17 7.54%
5 BNP Paribas 6,701.76 13 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 BNP Paribas 43,328.12 198 6.63%
2 JPMorgan 42,145.56 84 6.45%
3 HSBC 38,419.93 154 5.88%
4 UniCredit 37,616.85 180 5.75%
5 ING 30,163.46 163 4.61%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 Emirates NBD PJSC 408.38 1 31.73%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 166.67 1 12.95%
2 JPMorgan 166.67 1 12.95%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 166.67 1 12.95%
5 Morgan Stanley 59.80 1 4.65%