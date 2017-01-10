Watermark
Ignorance on climate is still rife

Everyone in debt capital markets has heard of green bonds, and most in the financial world accept that sustainability and greenness are Good Things. But for all the grand commitments and PR initiatives, understanding of the issues is still as hazy as a Beijing smog.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 10 Jan 2017

How much is the climate going to warm in the next 10 years? What will the Paris Agreement do to change this? What will be the effects on global agriculture, sea levels, diseases?

Fairly important questions for investors, you would think, and therefore for investment banks, which take ...

