Sterling crisis

Severe volatility stemming form the UK halts Yankee FIG issuance
• The way out of UK market disarray • Italian banks in a better state • Bring back the bonus cap, say bankers
Green Gilt tap “during extraordinary volatility was a terrific result”, says DMO chief Robert Stheeman
It's hard to see the newly installed politicians in the UK backing down so soon in the job. So far they have been utterly deaf to criticism. Instead, it is likely the Bank will have to give away further ground. Bad for the Bank, and ultimately bad for the UK economy
Markets bewildered by government policies and ensuing chaos: "It’s like someone decided to put the brakes on and accelerate at the same time"
