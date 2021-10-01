Post-pandemic capital markets
Travel allowed for "important client-driven business" — local rules permitting
The funding team of the European Stability Mechanism has launched its first physical roadshow to meet investors in person for 18 months, making the supranational agency one of the first, if not the first, to officially revive the concept since the Covid-19 crisis began.
Wells Fargo has informed staff in the US that it is delaying the reopening of its offices in the country as a result of rising Covid-19 cases.