Covid and capital markets survey: The full results

GlobalCapital Capital markets after the pandemic 001.jpg

During the summer, GlobalCapital surveyed capital markets professionals about how the pandemic has affected their work life, and what they expect to happen next. These are the results

Richard Metcalf
Toby Fildes
November 30, 2021 11:42 AM
GlobalCapital Capital markets after the pandemic WFH.jpg
November 18, 2021
Capital markets pros embrace flexible working
GlobalCapital Capital markets after the pandemic travel.jpg
November 18, 2021
Why business travel will not return to pre-pandemic levels
GlobalCapital Capital markets after the pandemic digisation.jpg
November 24, 2021
Digitalisation in a time of coronavirus
Working from home Covid coronavirus pandemic from Alamy 23Nov21 575x375
November 23, 2021
Covid shines a light on finance’s diversity failings
GlobalCapital Capital markets after the pandemic landscape shake up.jpg
November 25, 2021
Turning crisis into opportunity

Richard Metcalf
