People and Markets Covid and capital markets survey: The full results During the summer, GlobalCapital surveyed capital markets professionals about how the pandemic has affected their work life, and what they expect to happen next. These are the results Richard Metcalf, Toby Fildes November 30, 2021 11:42 AM LinkedIn Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options LinkedIn Twitter Copy Link URLCopied! Print November 18, 2021 Capital markets pros embrace flexible working November 18, 2021 Why business travel will not return to pre-pandemic levels November 24, 2021 Digitalisation in a time of coronavirus November 23, 2021 Covid shines a light on finance’s diversity failings November 25, 2021 Turning crisis into opportunity