Latest news
The CLO investor base is growing more diverse after last year's market volatility, including drawing in smaller Japanese names
Law firm Latham & Watkins has hired Alex Martin as partner in its structured finance practice as it seeks to cement its position in the growing CLO market.
RHI Magnesita, an Austrian refractory supplier, has linked interest rates on credit lines totaling €770m to a third-party ESG rating. ING acted as arranger on the deal.
A data driven approach is emerging in a US CLO market struggling with the opaque or patchy environmental, social, and governance disclosures made in leveraged loans and the lack of standardisation. But a handful of CLO managers are developing scoring systems to add more rigour to their capabilities in a bid to meet growing investor demand for green securitizations.
The CLO market is in full gear with robust investor demand encouraging Apollo subsidiary Redding Ridge to issue another extra-large transaction, a $756m deal priced via Citi. The deal follows a $707m transaction issued in June.
KopenTech, the online CLO trading and analytics platform, has appointed Jill Scalisi as chief engagement officer. Scalisi will be responsible for business development, launching new products, and overseeing KopenTech's platform growth.
The head of US CLO structuring at Barclays, Eric Glyck, has resigned to join Octagon Credit Investors, according to people familiar with the matter.
CVC Credit Partners has priced the tightest US CLO of the month selling the senior notes at 113bp over three month Libor, underscoring the robust demand for the product.
Hightown, a housing association located north of London, has agreed a £100m unsecured green private placement, suggesting a modest growth in appetite for unsecured investment in the sector.