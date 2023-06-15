GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Webinar recording – Private equity's playbook in a new dealmaking era

June 15, 2023 12:32 PM
Private equity firms and their investors will need to adjust to a more challenging era for private capital

After the buyout boom and rich returns of the past decade, the private equity industry has now entered a new, more challenging and uncertain period.

For general and limited partners, adjusting to this new context won’t be easy. But it is necessary. In this webinar, four guest speakers took a deep dive into how private equity firms are navigating the changing market, specifically exploring and examining:

  • How macro has impacted the industry and investment

  • Key trends in fundraising and dealmaking in H1 2023

  • Market outlook for H2 2023 / H1 2024 on opportunities (optimal deal strategies, and sector plays), and anticipated challenges (macro moves, and financing)

  • Key value-creation themes that GPs are positioning on (from sustainability to digital transformation)

The expert guest speakers were:

  • Flor Kassai, partner, Inflexion Private Equity

  • David Jolly, partner, investment, Coller Capital

  • Ilja Hauerhof, S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Thomas Mercieca, S&P Global Market Intelligence

The full recorded webinar session can be viewed below:

