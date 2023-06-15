Webinar recording – Private equity's playbook in a new dealmaking era
Private equity firms and their investors will need to adjust to a more challenging era for private capital
After the buyout boom and rich returns of the past decade, the private equity industry has now entered a new, more challenging and uncertain period.
For general and limited partners, adjusting to this new context won’t be easy. But it is necessary. In this webinar, four guest speakers took a deep dive into how private equity firms are navigating the changing market, specifically exploring and examining:
How macro has impacted the industry and investment
Key trends in fundraising and dealmaking in H1 2023
Market outlook for H2 2023 / H1 2024 on opportunities (optimal deal strategies, and sector plays), and anticipated challenges (macro moves, and financing)
Key value-creation themes that GPs are positioning on (from sustainability to digital transformation)
The expert guest speakers were:
Flor Kassai, partner, Inflexion Private Equity
David Jolly, partner, investment, Coller Capital
Ilja Hauerhof, S&P Global Market Intelligence
Thomas Mercieca, S&P Global Market Intelligence
