Webinar recording – Private equity's playbook in a new dealmaking era

After the buyout boom and rich returns of the past decade, the private equity industry has now entered a new, more challenging and uncertain period.

For general and limited partners, adjusting to this new context won’t be easy. But it is necessary. In this webinar, four guest speakers took a deep dive into how private equity firms are navigating the changing market, specifically exploring and examining:

How macro has impacted the industry and investment

Key trends in fundraising and dealmaking in H1 2023

Market outlook for H2 2023 / H1 2024 on opportunities (optimal deal strategies, and sector plays), and anticipated challenges (macro moves, and financing)

Key value-creation themes that GPs are positioning on (from sustainability to digital transformation)

The expert guest speakers were:

Flor Kassa i, partner, Inflexion Private Equity

David Jolly, partner, investment, Coller Capital

Ilja Hauerhof , S&P Global Market Intelligence

Thomas Mercieca, S&P Global Market Intelligence

The full recorded webinar session can be viewed below: