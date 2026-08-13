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Issue 1970

Top Stories
High grade and crossover bonds
European utilities fan out across currencies as capex supercycle swells
Cooling Towers & Electricity Pylons of Tricastin Nuclear Power Plant, or Nuclear Power Station, Rhone Valley, France
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

Early IBB deal leaves 'good first impression' of post-summer market

Currency, Euros various.
Addison Gong, August 13, 2026
Supras and agencies
EDC plots Kangaroo return, potential Wonton debut
Addison Gong, August 11, 2026
Supras and agencies
Dexia open to pre-funding before US midterms and French vote
Sarah Ainsworth, August 12, 2026
SSA
Seasonal tightening pressure anticipated in Bund swap spreads
Sarah Ainsworth, August 10, 2026
Sovereigns
EGB spreads widen into new week, outlook mixed
Addison Gong, August 10, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

European FIG resumption signals tight new issue premiums

Open sign in the middle of the European Flag, concept of Re-opening in Europe after Coronavirus.
Atanas Dinov, August 13, 2026
FIG
Lloyds prints dollar senior as BNP Paribas seals early AT1 in ‘wide-open market’
David Rothnie, August 13, 2026
FIG
SEB chooses tier two for euro FIG reopener
Flynn Nicholls, August 11, 2026
Regulatory Capital
KBC jumps into euro market with tier two
Flynn Nicholls, August 12, 2026
Regulatory Capital
CBA restarts sterling market with tier two deal
Flynn Nicholls, August 13, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Covered bond market anticipates imminent public issuance resumption

Colorful exterior decoration of apartment buildings
Luke Jeffs, August 13, 2026
Covered Bonds
Euro covered bond market to reopen slowly, Rabobank analyst warns
Luke Jeffs, August 13, 2026
Covered Bonds
Agence France Locale outlines plan to issue first covered bond
Luke Jeffs, August 12, 2026
Covered Bonds
'German agency' to help reopen SSA, covered bond markets
Luke Jeffs, August 11, 2026
Covered Bonds
Sluggish European mortgage market may stifle covered issuance
Luke Jeffs, August 10, 2026
Securitization
ABS US

Investors open to giving Extenet breathing space after ABS default

double exposure of woman hand hold and touch screen smartphone, cellphone and lowing line 5G node networking earth on world map background as business
Chadwick Van Estrop , August 13, 2026
CLOs Europe
Sculptor opts for second reset of older vintage CLO
Thomas Hopkins, August 13, 2026
ABS Europe
BNP Paribas executes its first Lombard loan-backed SRT
Tom Hall, August 11, 2026
ABS US
Cologix brings Canadian dollar data center ABS
Chadwick Van Estrop , August 12, 2026
ABS US
Sandwich maker Arby's prices WBS
Chadwick Van Estrop , August 11, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

European utilities fan out across currencies as capex supercycle swells

Cooling Towers & Electricity Pylons of Tricastin Nuclear Power Plant, or Nuclear Power Station, Rhone Valley, France
Diana Bui, August 13, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
National Grid's Sfr465m debut lights up Swiss francs
Diana Bui, August 13, 2026
Corporate Bonds
Martin Marietta and ICE bag M&A funding amid issuance deluge
David Rothnie, August 13, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
IG corporates edge towards late August starting gun
Diana Bui, August 12, 2026
Corporate Bonds
Roche tests Swissie demand with Sfr975m deal
Diana Bui, August 10, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Larger deals to drive project finance boom even higher

Data centre construction Poland from alamy 21 Jan 25.jpg
Martin Miraglia, August 13, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Middle East loans keep up with 2025 thanks to larger deals
Martin Miraglia, August 12, 2026
GC View
The UK needs better AI governance
Martin Miraglia, August 11, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Otto raises €325m from oversubscribed Schuldschein
Martin Miraglia, August 11, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Terna refinances €2.25bn sustainability-linked RCF
Martin Miraglia, August 11, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Emerging market investors nurture cash piles ahead of primary mart restart

Top view of mixed global currencies including US Dollars, Euro, Polish Zloty, and Ukrainian Hryvnia banknotes
George Collard, August 13, 2026
Emerging Markets
Investors seek more of the same as Zambia votes
George Collard, August 13, 2026
Emerging Markets
Colombia quake could hinder fiscal fix
George Collard, August 12, 2026
Primary Market Monitor
New issue concessions dip for CEEMEA issuers
George Collard, August 10, 2026
Emerging Markets
Santander Chile takes tight Sfr100m
George Collard, August 11, 2026
Equity
Equity

Shaires launches retail offer in first use of AIM’s new Capital Access Window

Claude Ai by Anthropic AI on a screen phone.
Dominic Plaskota, August 13, 2026
GC View
Reforming the UK equity market was the easy part, now companies need to use it
Dominic Plaskota, August 11, 2026
Equity
Trafigura exits Atalaya with £154m block
Dominic Plaskota, August 12, 2026
Equity
Brait's $154m rights issue draws excess demand
Dominic Plaskota, August 11, 2026
Equity
Brait prepares to simplify balance sheet as $154m rights issue closes
Dominic Plaskota, August 10, 2026
People and Markets
People and Markets

National barriers frustrate EU pursuit of banking integration

Commerzbank Hamburg - bank offices in central Hamburg
Dominic Plaskota, August 13, 2026
People and Markets
FIG syndicate banker quits Créd Ag to build DCM operation at Greek bank
Atanas Dinov, August 13, 2026
People News
Natixis hires big hitter to lead MTNs
Francesca Young, August 12, 2026
People News
Deutsche takes NatWest private finance banker
Jon Hay, August 13, 2026
People and Markets
Small firms to reap biggest gains from FCA reporting simplification
Dominic Plaskota, August 11, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Record payouts beckon in M&A and ECM even as bankers hit beach

Money dolars half covered with sand lie on sandy beach near sea ocean waves on sunny summer day close-up. Money grows out of the ground. Concept finance money holiday relax vacation.
David Rothnie, August 13, 2026
Coben the Contrarian
Coben the Contrarian

The financiers of FIFA: when and when not to put your good name on the line

infantino_3F5BK2A.jpg
Craig Coben, August 10, 2026