Shaires launches retail offer in first use of AIM’s new Capital Access Window

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Shaires launches retail offer in first use of AIM’s new Capital Access Window

Dominic Plaskota
August 13, 2026 08:29 pm

Tech-focused investment company uses new mechanism to suspend trading as it offers shares as part of a $100m capital raising and investment programme

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Dominic Plaskota
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