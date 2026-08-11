SEB chooses tier two for euro FIG reopener

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SEB chooses tier two for euro FIG reopener

Flynn Nicholls
Atanas Dinov
August 11, 2026 05:59 pm

◆ Capital trade attracts investors for juicy return in tight market ◆ Slightly longer 11NC6 structure chosen for triple digit spread and 4%-plus yield ◆ Deal cleared at low single digit concession

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FIGRegulatory CapitalEuroWeekly CoversSEBSweden
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Flynn Nicholls
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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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