Early IBB deal leaves 'good first impression' of post-summer market

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Supras and agencies

Early IBB deal leaves 'good first impression' of post-summer market

Addison Gong
August 13, 2026 05:22 pm

◆ Germany agency jumps ahead of full SSA reopening next week ◆ Bankers impressed by book size, tightening achieved ◆ First-mover advantage, 'not much concession' needed

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Supras and agenciesSSAEuroIBBGreen and Social Bonds
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