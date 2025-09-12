Issue 1924
Top Stories
-
Issuance recovers from last week’s wobble but concerns linger after issuers like KfW widen
-
There is no sign of investor appetite for new CEEMEA bonds slowing down
-
BofA is sponsoring a sterling RMBS and MS a Spanish legacy deal
-
'Great' market conditions are not immune to central bank surprises and fund inflow changes
Leader
-
There are two IPO markets — and the boring one is best
-
Other sovereigns can learn a lot from how Turkey navigates the public bond market
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Southpaw
Mining merger rewards patient followers of this industry