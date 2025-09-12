GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1924

Top Stories
ABS US
Tricolor auto loan fiasco puts ABS practices on trial
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

KfW on record tight dollar deal and Hong Kong benchmark

Sarah Ainsworth, September 11, 2025
SSA
IDA on attractive sterling levels and seven year dollar demand
Sarah Ainsworth, September 11, 2025
Supras and agencies
Investors pour nearly €200bn of orders into EU dual trancher
Addison Gong, September 09, 2025
SSA
Luxembourg returns to euro market with big print
Addison Gong, September 10, 2025
Supras and agencies
OeKB nears finishing line after tight $1.5bn spurt
Addison Gong, September 08, 2025
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

Wells grabs $4bn to continue US FIG flood

David Rothnie, September 12, 2025
Regulatory Capital
RBI and SG seize 'unbelievable market' to launch AT1s
Atanas Dinov, September 10, 2025
Regulatory Capital
NatWest sells longest sterling AT1 'in modern history'
Atanas Dinov, September 09, 2025
Senior Debt
Nordea and Crelan ride stronger tone to capture duration bid
Atanas Dinov, September 08, 2025
Senior Debt
FABN expansion: Protective Life grows funding, Global Atlantic goes unusually long
Atanas Dinov, September 10, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

Non-UK sterling covered makes strong return after equivalence concerns fade

Frank Jackman, September 11, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Nationwide pays no concession for €1.5bn covered deal
Frank Jackman, September 09, 2025
Covered Bond Analysis
Covered funders eye slim pre-ECBC window
Frank Jackman, September 11, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Scotia copies CIBC's sterling covered hit and prices tighter
Frank Jackman, September 08, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
DZ Hyp taps popular five year point with green euro covered
Frank Jackman, September 10, 2025
Securitization
ABS Europe

Smaller names squeeze up to seasoned peers in tight ABS market

George Smith, September 11, 2025
ABS Europe
El Corte heats up Spanish ABS with 'complex' €808m debut
Tom Hall, September 09, 2025
ABS US
DataBank brings second ABS shelf to market with $770m deal
Chadwick Van Estrop , September 09, 2025
RMBS Europe
Together exploits slim sterling pipeline with first lien RMBS
Tom Hall, September 11, 2025
CLOs Europe
Carlyle and KKR keep 'perfect storm' of CLO resets swirling
George Smith, September 11, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Ford slashes spreads and ups dual tranche bond to €1.2bn

Diana Bui, September 09, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Vodafone increases lightly subordinated hybrid to €1.4bn
Diana Bui, September 09, 2025
Corporate Bonds
European Green label helps TVO get sticky order book for €500m
Diana Bui, September 08, 2025
Corporate Bonds
South West Water floats £300m green bond at small concession
Diana Bui, September 08, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Maersk hauls in big oversubscription for €500m green deal
Diana Bui, September 10, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
GC View

If it looks like a bank, acts like a bank and is bigger than a bank — then regulate it like a bank

Frank Jackman, September 10, 2025
Syndicated Loans
French M&A plans go slow as government falls
Jennifer Law, September 09, 2025
Syndicated Loans
CEE loans bankers expect jumbo M&A deals
Jennifer Law, September 10, 2025
Syndicated Loans
French political strife to hit lending to government-exposed sectors
Jennifer Law, September 11, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Book for Aramco's sukuk pair passes $20bn

George Collard, September 10, 2025
Emerging Markets
Turkey brings bond ahead of interest rate and political risks
George Collard, September 09, 2025
Emerging Markets
Bidvest squeezes spread to sovereign in market return
George Collard, September 10, 2025
Emerging Markets
Colombia returns to euros with 'tight' triple trancher
George Collard, September 11, 2025
Emerging Markets
PIF increases 10 year to $2bn, prices 15bp back of kingdom
Francesca Young, September 09, 2025
Equity
Equity IPOs

Klarna’s $1.4bn float shows IPO market popping

Jon Hay, September 10, 2025
Equity
Beauty Tech opens London IPO window
Arthur Bautzer, September 09, 2025
Equity
Mubadala sells 7.6% of Emirati telco Du in marketed offering
Arthur Bautzer, September 08, 2025
People and Markets
People News

Wells Fargo hires FIG banker from Lloyds

Francesca Young, September 10, 2025
People and Markets
AlbaCore poaches infrastructure debt team from UBS
Arthur Bautzer, September 09, 2025
Securitization People and Markets US
First Han experience: BBVA takes SMBC syndicate MD
Chadwick Van Estrop , September 08, 2025
ABS Europe
ABS industry optimistic as EC’s Solvency consultation closes
George Smith, September 08, 2025
Securitization People and Markets
Latham & Watkins hires Rolaine Bancroft from SEC
Tom Hall, September 08, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw
Anglo-Teck deal could open rich M&A seam for banks
Mining merger rewards patient followers of this industry
David Rothnie, September 11, 2025