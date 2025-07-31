Issue 1918

GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Emerging Markets
Mexico eases Pemex worries with 'unique' P-cap, but long-running problems persist
Feb 28, 2002 - Overland coach at a PEMEX filling station in Texcoco outside Mexico-City.
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

Big German budget for 2026 fails to shake Bunds

Berlin, Germany. 30th July, 2025. Lars Klingbeil (SPD), Federal Minister of Finance, attends the press conference on the 2026 budget. Credit: Soeren Stache/dpa/Alamy Live News
Addison Gong, July 30, 2025
SSA
Euro curve flattens after comments from hawkish Powell
Sarah Ainsworth, July 31, 2025
GC View
Forget France, the UK is the country facing fiscal crisis
Sarah Ainsworth, July 29, 2025
Supras and agencies
French agency spreads risk ‘decoupling’ as threat of sovereign downgrade looms
Addison Gong, July 28, 2025
SSA
European market sentiment weakens after US trade deal announced
Sarah Ainsworth, July 28, 2025
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Regulatory Capital

UBS makes surprise AT1 raid in dollars after finishing stated target

UBS Swiss bank. Basel. Switzerland.
Atanas Dinov, July 31, 2025
FIG
Deutsche wows with third dollar deal of 2025
David Rothnie, July 31, 2025
Regulatory Capital
Chesnara's debut RT1 'outperforms' in 'total yield play'
Atanas Dinov, July 29, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

French covered and senior spreads come closer

France, Loir et Cher, Loire Valley listed as World Heritage by UNESCO, Chambord, royal castle, flag of France, roofs and chimneys // France, Loir-et-C
Frank Jackman, July 30, 2025
Covered Bond Analysis
Concessions to return thanks to tightening covered secondaries
Frank Jackman, July 28, 2025
GC View
French covereds are going through OATs, resistance is futile
Frank Jackman, July 29, 2025
Covered Bond Analysis
ING to lead second-half Benelux covered flurry
Frank Jackman, July 31, 2025
Securitization
CLOs Europe

Heavy euro CLO supply leaves triple-As stuck as loans tighten

Bike stuck in river mud at New Brighton, Mereyside.
George Smith, July 31, 2025
CMBS Europe
Broadgate and Unite reveal possible hurdles for CMBS market
Tom Hall, July 31, 2025
RMBS US
Annaly opens way to floating rate non-QM RMBS
Nick Conforti, July 31, 2025
Securitization
Investors name price for public 10 year music royalty ABS
Chadwick Van Estrop , July 29, 2025
ABS Europe
European ABS ETF prospects widen following inaugural US fund
Tom Hall, July 31, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

UK water companies soak up demand after release of independent report

Aerial view of Scottish Water Seafield Wastewater Treatment Works, Edinburgh , Scotland ,UK
Diana Bui, July 31, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Verizon storms euro market with €2bn dual tranche
Diana Bui, July 30, 2025
Corporate Bonds
General Motors speeds off with €600m Reverse Yankee
Diana Bui, July 28, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Eurofins Scientific soaks up demand with €500m trade
Diana Bui, July 29, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Severn Trent taps euros with €700m 12 year sustainable bond
Diana Bui, July 28, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Renalfa IPP secures €315m funding for renewables in Eastern Europe

Battery storage from alamy jul 29 2025.jpg
Jennifer Law, July 29, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Loans bankers cautious on EU-US tariff deal
Jennifer Law, July 28, 2025
Syndicated Loans
MET extends terms of its borrowing base for €1.1bn
Jennifer Law, July 30, 2025
Syndicated Loans
CTP to use new €500m SLL to cut debt costs
Jennifer Law, July 31, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Binghatti deal flies after turmoil

Dubai - Marina, United Arab Emirates
Francesca Young, July 31, 2025
Emerging Markets
Rebasing boosts Nigeria's debt picture but investors want more reform
George Collard, July 30, 2025
Primary Market Monitor
EM concessions rise as market eyes record year
George Collard, July 28, 2025
Equity
Equity

Largest Galderma block covered in six minutes

cetaphil-alamy-290725
Arthur Bautzer, July 29, 2025
Equity
Hammerson brings £138m daytime block trade for Bullring acquisition
Arthur Bautzer, July 31, 2025
Equity
Morocco’s TGCC raises $244m in fully marketed offering
Arthur Bautzer, July 30, 2025
People and Markets
Close Brothers sells Winterflood to Marex as car scandal bites
Arthur Bautzer, July 25, 2025
People and Markets
Responsible Investment

ECB to haircut corporate bonds according to climate risk

lignite-alamy-310725.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, July 31, 2025
People News
Deutsche promotes Lewellen and Ademakinwa
Jon Hay, July 30, 2025
People News
Hoby Buvat to lead new private solutions group at Deutsche
Jon Hay, July 31, 2025
Coben the Contrarian
The unbearable lightness of hiring
Craig Coben, July 28, 2025
People and Markets
Goldman Sachs AM hires pension specialist from Columbia
Arthur Bautzer, July 28, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Ham exit marks end of an era for Deutsche Numis

Deutsche Bank escalators to entrance, City of London, UK
David Rothnie, July 31, 2025