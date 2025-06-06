Issue 1910

GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Europe's capital markets fumble with shadowy US tax threat
President Donald Trump greets Prime Minister Gahr Store of Norway, Thursday, April 24, 2025, at the West Wing Lobby of the White House.
Public Sector
UPDATE Large, rare five year syndicated BTP helps Italy raise €17bn

Addison Gong, June 04, 2025
AfDB breaks into dollar 10 year with first dual tranche
Addison Gong, June 05, 2025
'Significant rarity' lands CPPIB record book in dollars
Addison Gong, June 04, 2025
Madrid breaks spread record with first local govt EuGB
Addison Gong, June 05, 2025
SSA primary market bounces back in May after tariff-disrupted April
Addison Gong, June 02, 2025
Financial Institutions
Commerzbank lures asset managers with €1.5bn dual-tranche senior non-preferred

Sarah Ainsworth, June 02, 2025
RBC harvests $1.25bn AT1 as investors hunt yield
David Rothnie, June 05, 2025
UniCredit prices €2bn senior close to curve as issuers vie for attention
Sarah Ainsworth, June 03, 2025
NatWest lands tight €1bn opco FRN
Sarah Ainsworth, June 04, 2025
MUFG dual tranche senior keeps investors in long tranche
Sarah Ainsworth, June 02, 2025
Deutsche Kreditbank scores with rare 20 year covered bond

Atanas Dinov, June 03, 2025
BayernLB taps different investors with 'new adventure' in dollars
Atanas Dinov, June 05, 2025
Splash of deals adds €3bn to bouncy June covered market
Atanas Dinov, June 03, 2025
HSBC UK 'shakes off doubters' with €750m covered bond debut
Atanas Dinov, June 04, 2025
Euro covered pair find success at five years
Frank Jackman, June 02, 2025
Lloyds shows commitment to diversified funding with Dutch RMBS

Tom Hall, June 05, 2025
S&P rates its first Heloc RMBS since financial crisis
Nick Conforti, June 05, 2025
Santander strikes gold with Italian ABS mix deal
Tom Hall, June 05, 2025
ABL's third unrated resi transition loan RMBS sells well
Nick Conforti, June 04, 2025
Annaly nudges non-QM market toward bigger deals as demand grows
Nick Conforti, June 04, 2025
Market takes stock as IG corporates volumes sputter

Mike Turner, June 05, 2025
A-rated names make hay in roaring IG corporate market
Mike Turner, June 03, 2025
Esoteric issuers test Europe's IG corporate market
Mike Turner, June 04, 2025
Informa and Statnett show IG corp investors are not full yet
Mike Turner, June 02, 2025
European firms keen to revive M&A — Trump permitting

Jennifer Law, June 04, 2025
Eidsiva signs Nkr2.5bn revolver after Energeia acquisition
Jennifer Law, June 04, 2025
Orange Egypt secures $80m loan for after 5G licence grant
Jennifer Law, June 03, 2025
Vår Energi refreshes loans for $2.75bn, cuts costs
Jennifer Law, June 02, 2025
Bluefield Solar extends and cuts drawn loan to £150m
Jennifer Law, June 02, 2025
CEEMEA bond issuance creeps closer to first half record

George Collard, June 05, 2025
Ecobank Nigeria offers to buy back half of its only Eurobond
George Collard, June 04, 2025
Vista Energy adds to swelling Argentine bond issuance
George Collard, June 05, 2025
Qatar Islamic Bank to pay no NIP on senior sukuk
George Collard, June 03, 2025
Luminor finds 'chunky' demand for €300m senior preferred
George Collard, June 03, 2025
Norwegian building firm Sentia starts IPO, more coming

Arthur Bautzer, June 02, 2025
Shareholders in night-vision technology companies Exosens and Theon sell blocks
Arthur Bautzer, June 04, 2025
United Arab Bank launches $281m rights issue
Arthur Bautzer, June 03, 2025
Uzbekistan’s Uzum says London less attractive listing venue after Kaspi.kz delisting
Arthur Bautzer, May 30, 2025
CLOs will be public but otherwise unscathed, leaked papers suggest

George Smith, June 05, 2025
Natixis ABS syndicate banker to leave
George Smith, June 04, 2025
The world may have moved on from SLLs, say lenders and legal advisors
Jennifer Law, June 05, 2025
MUFG promotes nine to MD in EMEA
Jon Hay, June 03, 2025
How AI could summon the spirit of Siegmund Warburg

David Rothnie, June 06, 2025