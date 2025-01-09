GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings

Issue 1889

Top Stories
SSA
Unprecedented start for sterling issuance as market shrugs off Gilt fireworks
New Year fireworks and Big Ben, Westminster, London, England, United Kingdom, Europe
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Belgium grabs €89bn book in first 2025 syndication

Brussels, Belgium. Parc du Cinquantenaire / Jubelpark. Arc du Cinquantenaire / Triumphal arch (1905) Statue: 'Liege' by Charles van der Stappen and Be
Addison Gong, January 07, 2025
Sovereigns
Italy lands ‘ridiculous’ books for €18bn dual trancher
Addison Gong, January 08, 2025
Supras and agencies
UPDATE EIB starts year's euro funding with €5bn print
Addison Gong, January 08, 2025
Supras and agencies
KfW raises €9bn in 'sovereign style' dual-tranche sale
Elias Wilson, January 07, 2025
SSA
Big hits: SSAs dish out bunch of fives
Elias Wilson, January 08, 2025
Financial Institutions
FIG

French firms star in late euro FIG reopening

GC1889 Deal cartoon French FIG.jpg
Atanas Dinov, January 09, 2025
FIG
Yankee banks lead FIG torrent
David Rothnie, January 10, 2025
Regulatory Capital
AT1 market roars back to life
Atanas Dinov, January 07, 2025
FIG
Sterling FIG issuers lose first mover advantage but still find attractive arb
Sarah Ainsworth, January 07, 2025
Senior Debt
UniCredit takes size with €2bn dual trancher
Atanas Dinov, January 09, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Crédit Agricole Italia sells longest euro covered bond since September

Italy, Liguria, Genoa, Pastel colored houses in Boccadasse district
Frank Jackman, January 08, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
CCDJ sterling covered comes tight to UK issuers
Frank Jackman, January 09, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
LBBW finds demand for euro Pfandbrief reopener
Frank Jackman, January 08, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Nationwide reopens sterling covered bond market
Frank Jackman, January 07, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
NordLB’s short green covered bond ‘ticks all the boxes’
Frank Jackman, January 09, 2025
Securitization
ABS US

GM jumpstarts auto ABS as investors warm to front end

new jeep suvs for sale vehicles on a car sales lot in florida usa united states of america
Diana Bravo, January 10, 2025
GC View
Slow start to 2025 shouldn’t dampen securitization optimism
George Smith, January 07, 2025
CMBS US
CMBS set to come at 'torrid' pace post-CREFC
Nick Conforti, January 07, 2025
CMBS US
'Re-default' risks loom for office CMBS even as recovery takes hold
Nick Conforti, January 08, 2025
Securitization People and Markets Europe
Mayer Brown adds securitization partner from White & Case
George Smith, January 03, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

IG corporate issuance makes impressive start to 2025

Nestle Shredded Wheat advert articulated trailer food chain logistics distribution hgv truck lorry fuels of different kinds driving along UK motorway
Mike Turner, January 07, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Selp finds storage for €3.3bn of orders with seven year
Mike Turner, January 09, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Evonik finds right composition for blowout deal
Mike Turner, January 08, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Lufthansa and Hera keep probing 2025 corp bond appetite
Mike Turner, January 08, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

PIF signs $7bn inaugural murabaha credit facility

PIF from alamy 6 Jan 25.jpg
Jennifer Law, January 06, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Thames Water distances itself as Class Bs file alternative restructuring plan
Jennifer Law, January 07, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Enea borrows Z1bn for renewable energy transition
Jennifer Law, January 08, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Eiffage rolls over undrawn €2bn revolver
Jennifer Law, January 09, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

CEEMEA primary market blocks out the noise in strong start to 2025

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - cityescape - a beautiful view for jeddah city from top
George Collard, January 09, 2025
EM LatAm
YPF makes an impression with its largest bond since 2015
Oliver West, January 09, 2025
Emerging Markets
Saudi Arabia breaks own record with $12bn triple trancher
George Collard, January 07, 2025
Emerging Markets
Isbank AT1 gets Turkish bond issuance off to strong start for 2025
George Collard, January 09, 2025
Emerging Markets
Books for Aldar hybrid over four times issue size
George Collard, January 08, 2025
Equity
Equity

Stockmarket virtuous circle broken in emerging markets

Stock exchange from Alamy 7Jan25 575x375.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, January 07, 2025
Equity
Apollo makes ECM splash with €300m Lottomatica block trade
Arthur Bautzer, January 09, 2025
Equity
Sweden's Nimbus finishes guaranteed rights issue without discount
Arthur Bautzer, January 08, 2025
Equity
Morgan Stanley kickstarts ECM year with Reply SpA block trade
Arthur Bautzer, January 08, 2025
People and Markets
Market News

JP Morgan rules banking roost as US lays golden eggs

Rooster from Alamy 7Jan25 575x375.jpg
Jon Hay, January 07, 2025
CLOs Europe
Euro CLO ETFs taking off as two more firms join in
George Smith, January 09, 2025
People News
Hungary DMO appoints new head
Francesca Young, January 07, 2025
People News
Former Deutsche IB co-head lands at Rothschild
David Rothnie, January 09, 2025
People News
Barclays DCM director resigns
Francesca Young, January 08, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

New year, old problems to solve at HSBC

London, England, UK - February 27, 2015: The head office of HSBC Bank in the cluster of skyscrapers at Canary Wharf in East London's Docklands financi
January 09, 2025