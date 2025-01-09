Issue 1889
Top Stories
-
Last January's book and deal size records tumble to encourage bankers with 'trillions' of issuance still to be digested
-
Strong market 'feels like Q5 2024' and conditions stun some but rates could squeeze non-QM origination
-
Elite group of companies now considered safer than France in the primary market
-
First deal could come Monday with UK prime RMBS volumes to double as TFSME rolls off
Leader
-
These products appearing again suggests the market is working for both issuers and investors
-
Access to the UK market cannot be taken for granted
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets