Issue 1877

Top Stories
Sovereigns
Eurozone govvies flipped upside down in relative value reshuffle
Europe map with pins reflecting London visitors
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

MuniFin lands record dollar deal

Cityscape of Helsinki (Finland), Kallio Church
Elias Wilson, October 03, 2024
Supras and agencies
UPDATE: CPPIB takes top size in dollars
Elias Wilson, October 02, 2024
Supras and agencies
EIB completes 2024 programme in style, prefunding possible
Addison Gong, October 02, 2024
Supras and agencies
UPDATE: IBB skips over euro market woes with five year social
Elias Wilson, October 01, 2024
SSA
EU given third chance at govvie index inclusion
Elias Wilson, September 30, 2024
Financial Institutions
Regulatory Capital

Commerzbank switches to dollars to jump on AT1 refi wave

GlobalCapital Commerzbank attractive AT1 capital 001.jpg
Atanas Dinov, October 01, 2024
Senior Debt
UPDATE: BFCM improves funding cost with diversifying yen deal
Atanas Dinov, October 03, 2024
FIG
US FIG supply resets after banner September
David Rothnie, October 03, 2024
Senior Debt
BayernLB starts 2025 funding early with senior preferred debut
Atanas Dinov, October 02, 2024
Senior Debt
SMFG resurrects euro senior presence with green bond
Atanas Dinov, September 30, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

CIBC brings rare sterling covered FRN as spread against euro improves

Newly installed CIBC atm machines are seen in a downtown Toronto building; CIBC is one of Canada's Big 5 banks, the 5th largest in Canada.
Sarah Ainsworth, October 03, 2024
Covered Bonds
Aareal Bank takes 'sensible approach' with covered bond as issuers 'push back' mandates
Sarah Ainsworth, October 01, 2024
Covered Bonds
Tatra Bank and Hypo Oberösterreich test the euro covered bond market
Sarah Ainsworth, October 02, 2024
Securitization
CMBS US

Weather events drive focus on insurance costs but CMBS calm despite Helene hit

Miami Beach Florida,palm trees,windblown,blowing in wind,tropical storm,hurricane,high winds,Continuum,high rise,condominiums,FL111014061
Nick Conforti, October 03, 2024
ABS Europe
Art and collectibles industry hopes to grow into securitization
Tom Lemmon, October 03, 2024
RMBS Europe
Tandem sells second lien risk amid hopes for more supply from challengers
George Smith, October 03, 2024
RMBS Europe
BPCE goes green as it eyes size with French RMBS
George Smith, October 03, 2024
Securitization
EU's securitization consultation to begin next week
Tom Lemmon, October 02, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Wheels come off IG corporate pipeline after roaring September

Crashed car
Mike Turner, October 03, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Hammerson books bulge in £400m trade
Mike Turner, October 02, 2024
Corporate Bonds
IG corporate volumes up last quarter but drought in sight
Mike Turner, October 01, 2024
Corporate Bonds
US corps funding frenzy powers to four year high
David Rothnie, October 03, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Alliander bucks investor fatigue trend with sticky book
Mike Turner, September 30, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

EET Fuels unearths $650m trade finance funding

Bio decarbon fuel alamy 3 Oct 24 .jpg
Jennifer Law, October 03, 2024
Syndicated Loans
EMEA loan volumes rebound in first nine months amid league table rejig
Jennifer Law, October 02, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Trafigura swaps injury prevention for emissions-focused KPI in $3.2bn refi
Jennifer Law, October 01, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Tornator refis and extends green bank facilities
Jennifer Law, September 30, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Kazakhstan quenches investor thirst for diversification

Administrative City, Astana, City, Kazakhstan, Central Asia, New, Palace, Summer, architecture, colourful, no people, panorama, p
George Collard, October 03, 2024
EM LatAm
Metro de Santiago 'welcomed warmly' on first Swiss stop
Sophie Astles, October 02, 2024
Emerging Markets
Taqa bags $1.75bn in dual bond sale
George Collard, October 03, 2024
Primary Market Monitor
Lower premiums, more tightening and bigger books in CEEMEA primary
George Collard, October 02, 2024
Emerging Markets
Turkish corporate debutants aim to repeat banks' success
George Collard, October 01, 2024
Equity
ABBs-Block Trades

Half of Pfizer jumbo goes to long-onlies

The American pharmaceutical company Pfizer has decided to sell its share in the consumer health care company Haleon, which is co-owned with the British GSK, in connection with a stock exchange listing planned for 18 July. Haleon owns brands such as the pa
Gaia Freydefont, October 01, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Pirelli and Renk use sole books to run block sales
Gaia Freydefont, October 02, 2024
Equity IPOs
Springer Nature prices Frankfurt IPO, Zabka covered on €1.74bn listing
Gaia Freydefont, October 01, 2024
Equity
Fireworks in ECM with Haleon block and NBG privatisation
Jon Hay, September 30, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
British Land a 'nice change' as it raises equity for acquisitions
Gaia Freydefont, October 03, 2024
People and Markets
People News

Goldman Sachs hires FIG bankers from Deutsche, Morgan Stanley

Goldman Sachs new London HQ from Alamy 1Oct24 575x375.jpg
Francesca Young, October 01, 2024
People News
Goldman ECM co-head to leave
Jon Hay, October 01, 2024
FIG People and Markets
ABN hires new bank capital head
Atanas Dinov, October 01, 2024
People News
UBS picks new heads in Unified Global Banking, ECM and PCM
Gaia Freydefont, October 02, 2024
Securitization People and Markets US
Apollo scoops up Citi syndicate head
Diana Bravo, September 30, 2024
Southpaw
Orlopp, Bettina (Commerzbank) from co credit to Commerzbank cropped.jpg
Southpaw
Orlopp opens Commerz defence but first move fails to thrill
Commerzbank’s new chief executive Bettina Orlopp has limited options to defend the bank — unlike UniCredit in attacking it