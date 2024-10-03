Issue 1877
Top Stories
Busy streak of capital issuance has disgruntled some investors, but bank issuers still have upper hand in a rate cutting cycle
Ratings and covenants begin to show strain of fire safety and insulation costs
Issuers said to have this week 'withdrawn' planned covered bond sales will look at later window
AirBaltic is debating whether to press go on a €300m dual listing by the end of 2024, as StandardAero jumps on NYSE debut and Etihad eyes next year
Leader
Esoteric deals struggle to drum up enough demand betraying that the investor base is still pitifully weak
Inflationary risks are rising again — luckily central banks are still driving rates south
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Southpaw
Commerzbank’s new chief executive Bettina Orlopp has limited options to defend the bank — unlike UniCredit in attacking it