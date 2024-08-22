GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company
Issue 1871

Top Stories
SSA
SSA issuers begin autumn funding early, run into obstacles aplenty
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

'Best of two worlds' helps World Bank snap up $9bn in one day

Elias Wilson, August 22, 2024
SSA
Finland, BNG and World Bank kickstart autumn euro funding
Addison Gong, August 20, 2024
Supras and agencies
KfW returns with €3bn green bond as euro demand questioned
Addison Gong, August 21, 2024
Supras and agencies
MuniFin and IFC join SSA bond renaissance
Elias Wilson, August 22, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Hesse off the mark early with 10 year euro print
Elias Wilson, August 19, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

BBVA brings the market’s third tier two in three days

Sarah Ainsworth, August 21, 2024
FIG
NAB and Swedbank seniors find investors sensitive to tightening
Sarah Ainsworth, August 21, 2024
FIG
Senior sweep as Erste and Handelsbanken lure buyers
Sarah Ainsworth, August 20, 2024
FIG
Reception for ING’s tier two likely to encourage more issuers
Sarah Ainsworth, August 19, 2024
FIG
Rabobank flies the Yankee flag
David Rothnie, August 22, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Shorter mortgage fixings could mean shorter deals, says ABN treasury

Frank Jackman, August 22, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Berlin Hyp serves up seven year social covered bond
Frank Jackman, August 20, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
ABN smashes into short end covered bonds
Frank Jackman, August 21, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Commerzbank takes €1.25bn with covered market reopener
Frank Jackman, August 19, 2024
Securitization
CLOs Europe

Onex prices reset as CLO market splutters

Austin Barnes, August 22, 2024
ABS US
Achieve, Tilden Park keep ABS ticking amid concerns about jobs data revision
Diana Bravo, August 21, 2024
ABS Europe
European auto ABS issuers jockey for pole position
Tom Lemmon, August 21, 2024
ABS US
Tropical Smoothie in WBS mix with $570m deal
Diana Bravo, August 19, 2024
CLOs US
US CLO primary strives to return to July tights
Austin Barnes, August 20, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

IG corporate issuers still in thrall to US election fears

Mike Turner, August 22, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Kroger clinches M&A funding with dollar trolley dash
David Rothnie, August 22, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Most IG corporate bonds tighten from reoffer ahead of deal deluge
Mike Turner, August 22, 2024
Corporate Bonds
UPM-Kymmene and Paccar join early euro wave
Mike Turner, August 21, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Toyota revs up IG corporate sterling market
Mike Turner, August 21, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
People News

Global head of loans to leave ICBC

Victoria Thiele, August 22, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Grosvenor completes second half of £1.1bn RCF refi
Victoria Thiele, August 22, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Navigator Gas cuts margin, buys back ship with loan refi
Victoria Thiele, August 19, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Drax Group increases RCF size in refinancing
Victoria Thiele, August 20, 2024
Emerging Market Loans
Cocobod's 30 year syndicated loan streak to end
George Collard, August 21, 2024
Emerging Markets
Asia

Yum! Issuers serve up dim sum bonds as investor appetite pushes tenors longer

Rashmi Kumar, August 22, 2024
Emerging Markets
Small clutch of CEEMEA issuers to pre-empt September 'wave'
George Collard, August 22, 2024
EM LatAm
Cabei considers sterling debut after LatAm milestones
Oliver West, August 21, 2024
Emerging Markets
Ethiopia's communications irk bondholders ahead of debt talks
George Collard, August 20, 2024
Emerging Markets
Israel begins seeking underwriters for next year's public issuance
George Collard, August 19, 2024
Equity
ABBs-Block Trades

Nordic mid-caps first to return to European block party

Gaia Freydefont, August 22, 2024
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Axway closes rights issue, mining Spac extends roadshow
Gaia Freydefont, August 20, 2024
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Morocco’s CIH Bank closes order book on rights issue
Gaia Freydefont, August 19, 2024
Equity
Equity capital markets anticipate 100bp rate cuts by end of year
Gaia Freydefont, August 21, 2024
People and Markets
People News

Taor returns to DCM with Santander job

Toby Fildes, August 22, 2024
New Issues
No good deed goes unpunished at my firm
Craig Coben, August 19, 2024
People News
FIG banker leaves Deutsche Bank
Sarah Ainsworth, August 22, 2024
People News
Linklaters names new head of banking and finance for Sweden
Gaia Freydefont, August 21, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw
European banks show progress on US IB push
BNP Paribas, Santander and UBS are reporting progress as building a sustainable position in North America becomes crucial to secure number one status in Europe