Issue 1871
Top Stories
Credit investors spy attractive entry points at wider spreads — but they won’t buy anything at any price
Up to five years ‘the right place to go’ but the curve to 10 years could reopen soon
Optimism on rates leads bankers to expect corporates and banks will return to bonds
CK Infrastructure is the first to take advantage of the new rules, as ECM teams start prepping next year's IPOs
Leader
This summer proved that it pays to stay switched on in financial markets
The unusually early resumption of benchmark issuance will benefit all come the autumn
BNP Paribas, Santander and UBS are reporting progress as building a sustainable position in North America becomes crucial to secure number one status in Europe