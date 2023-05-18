Issue 1806
Top Stories
-
As Santander rattles through tier two trade, FIG market anticipates destination: AT1
-
Investors and issuers wrestle with how to document social impact in the nascent market
-
LSEG’s £2.65bn selldown has kick-started the market as the rest of ECM stutters
-
Hopes that ‘the party’ will go on in a market that has not always had open access of late — but Congress drama could shut it down
Leader
-
Bank issuers should not skimp on the new issue premium — it’s all FIG investors have to cling to in the absence of liquid secondaries
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets