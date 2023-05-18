Issue 1806

GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Lloyds back with a bang as RMBS trumps covereds
EIB and KfW go head-to-head in seven year showdown

Georgie Lee, May 18, 2023
KommuneKredit, NRW.Bank jump on dollar SSA bandwagon
Addison Gong, May 17, 2023
DMO passes duration test with £54bn book
Georgie Lee, May 16, 2023
ESM prices tight in undersupplied 10 year sector
Georgie Lee, May 15, 2023
AIIB returns to the Aussie market for climate adaptation debut
Addison Gong, May 15, 2023
Cross-border yen market booms as FIG issuers pile in

Atanas Dinov, May 18, 2023
Sterling braces for foreign FIG frenzy
Frank Jackman, May 18, 2023
HSBC and BNP Paribas hit duration bid in senior
Frank Jackman, May 16, 2023
European bank pair diversify in Swissies
Frank Jackman, May 18, 2023
Investors flock to long dated ING and Intesa senior euro sales
Frank Jackman, May 15, 2023
Covered bonds weather CRE storm as loan repricing looms

Bill Thornhill, May 18, 2023
Co-op plots secured funding return with covered bonds, RMBS
Frank Jackman, May 18, 2023
Jyske finds covered bond duration missing in its home market
Bill Thornhill, May 17, 2023
BNP Paribas covered bond puts BHH and RBI in the shade
Bill Thornhill, May 16, 2023
'Pragmatic' BTV makes covered bond debut
Frank Jackman, May 15, 2023
Investors bullish on agency MBS as recession looms

Kunyi Yang, May 18, 2023
Barclays sees another default likely in for Brookfield DTLA fund
Kunyi Yang, May 17, 2023
SME diversification drive means MM CLOs can thrive
Tom Lemmon, May 17, 2023
Invictus prices RMBS as non-QM keeps primary ticking
Kunyi Yang, May 16, 2023
Swollen pipeline to follow Pepper in non-prime UK RMBS
George Smith, May 16, 2023
Corp bond investors begin to demand duration, but issuers are wary

Mike Turner, May 18, 2023
Pfizer has to rethink $31bn bond after regulator's action
David Rothnie, May 18, 2023
Asia IG corporate issuers return but tailor bonds to reach finish line
Rashmi Kumar, May 18, 2023
ECB portfolio greening sees utilities in, energy out
Mike Turner, May 18, 2023
Fortum garners solid bond demand after Russia exit
Mike Turner, May 17, 2023
Schuldscheine are no longer the cheaper choice

Marta Imarisio, May 18, 2023
OptiGroup, Tallinna Vesi feed levfin with rare new money loans
Marta Imarisio, May 18, 2023
Nouryon, Filtration to price euro TLBs in recovering levfin market
Marta Imarisio, May 17, 2023
DWS Group brings rare project finance CLO
Tom Lemmon, May 16, 2023
Modulaire prices TLB in driest market for a decade
Marta Imarisio, May 16, 2023
Lights off in LatAm HY leave bonds falling through darkness

Oliver West, May 18, 2023
EM bond investors lament Turkey poll
George Collard, May 18, 2023
Sukuk lead renewed EM fervour
Francesca Young, May 18, 2023
BGK casts eyes to Japan after dollar debut
George Collard, May 16, 2023
Chile gets biggest ever foreign bid for peso tap
Oliver West, May 17, 2023
Cheap is not enough: IPOs need to be ‘creative’, say bankers

Victoria Thiele, May 18, 2023
Sofa, so good: Italian Design Brands trades up on Milan debut
Victoria Thiele, May 18, 2023
IQE taps investors for £33m as losses widen
Aidan Gregory, May 18, 2023
Azelis eyes further M&A with €200m capital raising
Aidan Gregory, May 17, 2023
Latest jumbo LSEG block grows to £2.65bn as funds snap up shares
Aidan Gregory, May 17, 2023
Deutsche Bank snaps up head of TMT from Credit Suisse

John Crabb, May 16, 2023
'Persuasive motivators' persist in driving wholesale CBDC, says ESM
Georgie Lee, May 12, 2023
Man Group to join small group of female-led financial institutions
John Crabb, May 12, 2023
UBS on the tech offensive despite Credit Suisse inheritance
John Crabb, May 16, 2023
Taskforce sets out to fix London’s IPO problem
Victoria Thiele, May 15, 2023
Ermotti lays foundations for IB integration

David Rothnie, May 18, 2023