Global banks lead dollar funding blitz

Four US global banking titans roared out of earnings blackout to raise more than $20bn of debt this week, issuing deals either side of president Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Wall Street’s global systemically important banks (G-SIBs) wasted no time in hitting the market after reporting strong earnings on the back of a surge in investment banking revenues. They were welcomed by investors with open arms.

Wells Fargo opened the taps on Tuesday with a $3.5bn offering ...