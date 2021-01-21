China’s RLX draws in $1.4bn from bigger US IPO

Chinese vape company RLX Technology raised $1.4bn from its US listing this week, pricing the deal above the marketed range after a huge turnout from investors.

Lead underwriter Citi, with junior partner China Renaissance, launched bookbuilding for the trade on January 15. They immediately found investors eager for a piece of the IPO.

RLX, known for its Relx-branded products, is listing 116.5m American depository shares (ADS) on the New York Stock Exchange. Each ADS ...