Investors plug into SK Battery’s $1bn green bond
SK Battery America sold a $1bn green bond this week, overcoming hurdles involving concerns about recent downgrades, and a legal battle with a competitor. Morgan Davis reports.
The borrower, which develops batteries for electric vehicles, had some factors in its favour when it hit the market on Tuesday. For one, investors are eager to snap up deals related to electric vehicles, a sector that is still rare for the bond market."There's a growing ...
Already a subscriber? Login
Continue reading this article
Try full access to GlobalCapitalFree trial