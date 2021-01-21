Fosun goes offshore for $500m

Chinese conglomerate Fosun International went to the international debt market on Wednesday for a $500m deal.

Global co-ordinators Crédit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Fosun Hani, HSBC, Natixis and Standard Chartered opened orders for the six non-call four year bonds at the 5.45% area.

Orders built to $1bn by 10am. They reached $3.5bn when final guidance was tightened to 5.05%.

...