Fosun goes offshore for $500m
Chinese conglomerate Fosun International went to the international debt market on Wednesday for a $500m deal.
Global co-ordinators Crédit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Fosun Hani, HSBC, Natixis and Standard Chartered opened orders for the six non-call four year bonds at the 5.45% area.
Orders built to $1bn by 10am. They reached $3.5bn when final guidance was tightened to 5.05%....
