Ping An Leasing returns for $340m
Ping An International Financial Leasing Co has returned for a $340m loan to meet its refinancing needs.
China Construction Bank and Deutsche Bank are the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners for the transaction, according to a banker who received the invitation letter.The loan has a tenor of three years with a bullet repayment structure. It offers a margin of 135bp over Libor — ...
