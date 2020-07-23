EC looks to accelerate position limit loosening

By Ross Lancaster
23 Jul 2020

Commodity derivatives trades are primed for a fillip from European regulators as the European Commission plans to relax position limits on their trading.

The change has been mooted for some time, as both the Commission and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) opened consultations on the issue.

The second Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) put limits on the amount of trading that could take place in commodity derivatives. ...

