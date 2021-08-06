All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Coronavirus

    Market News
    Wells Fargo postpones return to office in US
    Richard Metcalf, August 06, 2021
    Wells Fargo has informed staff in the US that it is delaying the reopening of its offices in the country as a result of rising Covid-19 cases.
    People News
    Return to office a tough balancing act for banks
    Richard Metcalf, July 08, 2021
    As capital markets bankers gradually start to spend more time back in the office, a nuanced debate is playing out over how much flexibility they can expect to enjoy with regard to remote working when pandemic restrictions are finally lifted.
    Bank Results
    NatWest beats expectations but markets revenues ‘normalise’
    Tyler Davies, April 29, 2021
    NatWest Group recorded a loss at its investment bank on Thursday, after climbing down from the dizzying heights of last year’s first quarter profits. The weaker numbers weighed on the performance of the group, but the bank still managed to breeze past market expectations.
    SSA
    IFFIm steps up to meet Covid crisis
    Ralph Sinclair, April 22, 2021
    Kenneth Lay, chair of the International Finance Facility for Immunisation (IFFIm), is no stranger to using financial innovation to help tackle some of the world's biggest problems. He spoke to GlobalCapital about the importance of IFFIm as a vehicle to finance the global vaccine rollout in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
    Regulatory Capital
    Basel Committee to carry out ‘further analysis’ before capital reforms
    Tyler Davies, April 21, 2021
    The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) will need to see more evidence that its capital reforms restrict “buffer usability” and have “(pro)cyclical” impacts before it recommends any changes to the framework.
    SSA
    UK DMO leans on crisis know-how to meet huge remit
    Ralph Sinclair, March 12, 2021
    One big crisis should be enough for anyone's career. But Sir Robert Stheeman, chief executive of the UK's Debt Management Office, has had to face two monumental financial catastrophes in the last 13 years — first the 2008 UK banking crisis and then last year's pandemic.
    Equity
    Wagamama owner seeks cash to survive lockdown
    Sam Kerr, March 10, 2021
    The Restaurant Group, the owner of numerous UK dining brands including Wagamama and Frankie & Benny’s, launched a £175m equity raising on Wednesday to see it through to the end of the UK’s Covid-19 lockdown.
    SSA MTNs and CP
    World Bank front-loads Unicef funding via MTN
    Frank Jackman, March 04, 2021
    The World Bank and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) have partnered up for a new privately placed deal to front-load funding to the agency — the first time the World Bank has partnered with a UN agency in this way.
    SSA
    Spain's funding chief: 'Covid was like the proverbial alien invasion'
    Ralph Sinclair, March 04, 2021
    Pablo de Ramón-Laca is director general of the treasury and financial policy at Spain's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation. That places him in charge of the world's ninth largest sovereign debt stock, according to S&P data, for a country pummelled by the Covid-19 pandemic. Spain has the second highest number of cases in the EU and the seventh highest in the world. But even that is not the full story of the pandemic's impact.
    Tuesday View
    European AT1s: don’t miss the trees for the woods
    Tyler Davies, February 23, 2021
    The thinking that the additional tier one (AT1) market should go back to trading through its pre-pandemic valuations holds big risks.
    Leader
    Post-Covid extremes are not inevitable
    Ralph Sinclair, February 18, 2021
    Two factors bear outsized influence on capital markets — Covid-19 and central bank stimulus. But the temptation to see these powerful forces culminating in one of two extreme outcomes — another crash as a feeble economy flounders, or a boom like the 1920s US — must be resisted.
    SSA MTNs and CP
    ADB brings pair of thematic firsts
    Frank Jackman, February 11, 2021
    The Asian Development Bank brought a pair of new themed bonds to the market this week, printing its first gender bond in Kazakhstani tenge as well as its first education bond.
