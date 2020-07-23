World Bank returns to pre-Covid-19 pricing

The World Bank impressed with its first benchmark transaction of its new fiscal year this week as it received solid demand despite pricing tightly to match the spread it paid for a five year deal before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Leads Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and TD Securities opened the books for the World Bank's global sustainable development bond on Tuesday morning at mid-swaps plus 12bp area — unchanged from initial price thoughts on Monday — with more than $4bn of indications of interest.

As the books exceeded $6bn, the spread ...