SEK takes $600m with four year arb deal
Swedish Export Credit Corporation kept the public sector new issues market open on Thursday as it came with an opportunistic four year dollar trade on the back of a strong week for dollar borrowers.
Leads Bank of America, BMO Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley began taking indications of interest on Wednesday with initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 17bp area for a new $500m-sized July 2024 global bond.The books opened on Thursday with over $500m of indications of ...
Already a subscriber? Login
Continue reading this article
Try full access to GlobalCapitalFree trial