GBP considers guidance on Enel-style bonds
The Green Bond Principles organisation has gone public with its plans to set up a working group on sustainability-linked bonds. It will be charged with working out whether the GBP should issue guidance on the new structure — a move that would ensure the GBP remains relevant as the sustainable finance market changes.
“We have had a valuable discussion about the purposes of the Green Bond Principles,” said Lars Eibeholm, chair of the executive committee of the GBP. “Are we just for use of proceeds bonds, or should we allow ourselves to have a much broader view?”Enel, the Italian electricity ...
