MPS foreruns threat of Italian political vol

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena wrapped up its second deal of the month on Tuesday, capping off a busy period for Italian deal flow in advance of important regional elections.

Italy’s banks have enjoyed a very productive January, raising €9.3bn from 21 deals in the euro market — their busiest start to a year since 2014.

Monte dei Paschi was responsible for two of the offerings from Italy this month, putting its capital raising plan to bed with ...